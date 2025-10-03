OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The U.S. Post Office in Ocean View abruptly closed its doors Monday for emergency renovations, leaving customers caught off guard and uncertain about when the location will reopen.
A printed notice taped to the front door informed customers of the sudden closure, citing emergency renovations but offering no timeline for reopening. The sign also directed customers to the nearest alternative location in Bethany Beach.
The federal government shutdown is not to blame for the closure, as the U.S. Postal Service operates independently and continues functioning during shutdowns. However, because USPS is still a federal agency and the process of reopening the Ocean View location could take longer than usual.
Chris Desmarais, a local, arrived at the post office Friday with a package in hand, only to find the doors locked.
"I just didn’t think the post office would be closed," Desmarais said. "So I’m sort of like okay," he added, shrugging.
Throughout the day, numerous customers approached the post office unaware of the closure, many turning around and leaving immediately after reading the notice.
Leo Carlins, another Ocean View resident, said the inconvenience is manageable.
"I had no idea this was going to happen, but I’ll get over it," he said. "If they say it needs emergency renovations, it’s fine with me."
Several community members said they had heard that mold may have been discovered inside the building, possibly prompting the shutdown. However, when contacted by CoastTV, the Postal Service did not confirm or acknowledge mold as the cause.
As of Friday, the Ocean View Post Office has been closed for one week.