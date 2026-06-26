OCEAN VIEW, Del. — Plans for the closed Ocean View Post Office have shifted from a repair project to a complete rebuild, pushing construction into 2027 and drawing renewed criticism from state lawmakers over delays and communication.
Rep. Ron Gray said he was notified Thursday by Delaware's congressional delegation that the scope of the project has changed because of the severity of the building's condition. Instead of repairs, the facility will now be rebuilt.
According to Rep. Ron Gray and Sen. Gerald Hocker, construction is now expected to begin in the spring of 2027, with a target completion in the fall of 2027.
"This is unacceptable. If the building is truly in such disarray, and if USPS refuses to go along with any of the common-sense short-term solutions Rep. Gray and I have offered, then the rebuild must begin immediately," Sen. Hocker wrote online. "The community has gone long enough without their local post office and it is beyond time to get this completed."
Hocker wrote he and Rep. Gray had suggested alternate temporary locations for the post office such as the empty Rite Aid in town.
The Ocean View Post Office has been closed since safety concerns were identified during an assessment. Previous information from USPS cited structural deficiencies and mold that could pose respiratory risks.
Earlier this year, USPS said repairs would begin June 1 and be completed by Sept. 30. The new update replaces that timeline with a full rebuild expected to start in 2027.
During the closure, postal customers have been redirected to the Bethany Beach Post Office. USPS previously announced plans to add post office boxes and install a larger collection box in Ocean View to help manage mail service while the local office remains closed.