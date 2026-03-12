OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker criticized the U.S. Postal Service for what he called a "disgraceful" pace to rectify the continued closure of the Ocean View Post Office.
The post office has been closed since Sept. 29, 2025, when USPS abruptly shut down the facility for emergency renovations. Hocker described this in a statement saying residents and businesses in the area have gone months without access to their local post office while still receiving no timeline for when repairs will begin or when the facility will reopen.
In a statement issued on March 12, Hocker said repeated inquiries to USPS have not produced clear answers. He said USPS has acknowledged the project remains active and is evaluating possible interim solutions, but he called the pace of progress “disgraceful.”
“Residents deserve far better communication and a much greater sense of urgency in resolving this matter,” Hocker said.
Hocker said he and Rep. Gray have remained in contact with USPS and are working with federal partners to push the process forward. He again urged the postal service to provide a clear timeline for temporary service options and for the eventual reopening of the Ocean View facility.
“Our constituents are looking for real progress, not continued uncertainty,” Hocker said.
When the Ocean View location closed, customers were notified through a printed sign posted on the front door. The notice cited emergency renovations and directed customers to the nearest alternative post office in Bethany Beach, but did not include an expected reopening date.