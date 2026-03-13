OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Mail bins sit empty, signs are broken and the doors remain locked at the Ocean View Post Office nearly six months after an emergency closure.
Orange cones line the parking lot as cars pass by the building along Atlantic Avenue. For many residents, the closure means traveling to other towns just to send mail.
Ed Claypoole said he now has to drive outside Ocean View to access postal “I go over to the Frankford post office or up to Dagsboro sometimes and into Bethany Beach,” Claypoole said. “So yeah, it is extra time for us. It’s inconvenient, but it’s not the end of the world.”
The U.S. Postal Service closed the facility in late September, citing structural damage to the building.
Six months later, the agency has not provided a timeline for when the post office could reopen. A public information officer for the Postal Service did not answer whether repair work has begun.
The only noticeable change outside the building appears to be the removal of a mailbox behind the post office. State Senate Republican Gerald Hocker, who represents the area, recently called for clearer communication and progress on the repairs.
“Our constituents are looking for real progress, not continued uncertainty,” Hocker said in a statement. “The residents of Ocean View and the surrounding area deserve prompt action so they can regain access to the postal services they rely on every day.”
Not all residents say the delay has caused major frustration. Theresa Anderson said she understands that repairs can take time. “I haven’t heard too many strong complaints about it,” Anderson said. “It’s just something that’s going to have to happen.”
The building has remained closed since late September, when the U.S. Postal Service shut it down because of structural damage. Signs warning customers about the closure are still posted outside the facility.
The Postal Service said it still does not have a timeline for when the Ocean View Post Office will reopen.