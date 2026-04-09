OCEAN VIEW, Del. — Repairs to the Ocean View Post Office are set to begin June 1 and continue through the end of September, according to Rep. Ron Gray, drawing concern from Sen. Gerald Hocker over the timing and communication of the project.
In a statement, Hocker said, “While I appreciate the USPS finally providing a timeline for the long-awaited renovations to the Ocean View Post Office, I remain deeply concerned about both the timing and the delay in communication surrounding this project.”
The post office remains closed due to safety concerns identified during an assessment, including structural deficiencies and mold that could pose respiratory risks. USPS said construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, with reopening to follow once the building meets all safety and operational standards. If that timeline holds, it means the post office will have been closed for a year, if not longer.
Hocker criticized the decision to schedule construction during peak beach season.
“It is particularly troubling that construction is scheduled to begin at the start of the busy summer beach season and extend through the height of that season, concluding only in late September,” Hocker said. “This timeframe places an unnecessary and significant burden on residents of Millville, Ocean View, and Clarksville.”
During the closure, customers are being redirected to the Bethany Beach Post Office, where increased demand is expected. Hocker noted that people who live there will face heavy traffic, limited parking and longer wait times, while workers at the Bethany Beach location will see added pressure during the busiest time of year.
USPS said it is taking steps to address the increased demand, including installing additional post office boxes at the Bethany Beach location. About 150 customers already have access to new boxes, with more expected to be installed before May 30.
A larger collection box is also planned for installation at 220 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View before the summer season to help handle increased mail volume.
Postal customers are encouraged to use online services, including purchasing stamps and printing shipping labels through the USPS website, to avoid trips during the construction period.