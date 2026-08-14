'One Balloon'

What began with an effort to organize old family photographs grew into 17 years of research and eventually a book, "One Balloon." (K.C. Winters)

BLY, Ore. - Aug. 14 marks the anniversary of the 1945 announcement that Japan had surrendered, bringing World War II to an end and prompting celebrations across the United States.

Months before the war ended, a Japanese balloon bomb brought the conflict directly to Oregon.

On May 5, 1945, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded near Bly, killing Elsie Mitchell, who was pregnant, and five children. The six are recognized as the only people killed by enemy action in the continental United States during World War II.

Balloon Bomb

On May 5, 1945, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded near Bly, killing Elsie Mitchell, who was pregnant, and five children. (National Museum of the United State Air Force)

Decades later, K.C. Winters began uncovering the story of her aunt Elsie and the tragedy that struck her family. What began with an effort to organize old family photographs grew into 17 years of research and eventually a book, "One Balloon."

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"Well, when I inherited or found the album, I started organizing it, putting everything in chronological order, and I was going to just, you know, preserve it for the family. And as I read through it, I learned things that I'd never heard before and realized, wow. I think there's a story here," Winters said.

Memorial

The attack near Bly became the deadliest consequence of that campaign on U.S. soil. (National Museum of the United State Air Force)

According to the National Museum of the United State Air Force, Japan launched thousands of balloon bombs during World War II, using high-altitude winds to carry explosives across the Pacific Ocean toward North America. The attack near Bly became the deadliest consequence of that campaign on U.S. soil.

Through "One Balloon," Winters hopes more people will learn about her family's story and the sacrifices Americans made during World War II.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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