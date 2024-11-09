Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional period of Small Craft Advisory conditions is possible late Monday night into Tuesday night. However, expect at least a 12 hour lull in wind speeds between these two events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&