DELMARVA - As Veterans Day approaches, communities throughout Delmarva are preparing to honor those who have served in the U.S. military with various ceremonies, events and tributes.
Milton
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, The Rookery Golf Course in Milton will hold the Delmarva Folds of Honor Golf Tournament to honor veterans and first responders. The opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. will include a moving tribute with taps and a recognition of the families of fallen and disabled service members.
Lewes
Also on Sunday, Cape Henlopen State Park will present a special event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring reenactors bringing history to life with portrayals of soldiers stationed at the site in years past. The Fort Miles Museum will be open to the public at no charge from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Monday, Nov. 11, a Flags for Heroes Veterans Day Ceremony will take place in front of the Cape Henlopen School District offices on Kings Highway in Lewes. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., featuring speeches from U.S. Navy veteran Dr. David Tam, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, and other local leaders. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m.
Rehoboth Beach
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Rehoboth Concert Band will host “Duty, Honor and Country, A Veterans Day Tribute” at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, starting at 3 p.m. The concert, featuring American marches and patriotic music, is free to the public, with donations benefiting “Folds of Honor,” a charity providing scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.
Ocean Pines
Ocean Pines’ Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold a traditional Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., honoring military members with a patriotic salute to all U.S. Armed Forces branches. Air Force veteran Robert Hanson will serve as the guest speaker. In addition, a new gazebo will be dedicated just before the ceremony at 10:45 a.m.
Ocean City
The American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m., honoring those who have served with a dignified tribute to the nation's veterans.
Salisbury
The Wicomico County War Memorial Committee will host a Veterans Day event at the Wicomico Civic Center at 11 a.m., featuring patriotic music, prayer and a tribute to the sacrifices of veterans. Should there be inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors.