GEORGETOWN, Del. - Veterans who currently use the services offered at the Sussex County Veterans Affairs Clinic in Georgetown have something to look forward to.
On Monday, Dec. 2, Delaware's congressional delegation shared a press release stating that the Department of Veterans Affairs announced "that it will move forward with the official competitive procurement process to lease a new medical facility in Sussex County.
The VA clinic in Georgetown is a place that Marquon Brady comes to for doctors appointments after serving in the Army Reserve.
"I'm an Army vet of eight years," said Brady.
Having a VA Clinic in the same town that he lives in has been helpful since his health conditions have limited his ability to drive. However, the Georgetown facility is much smaller than a full scale medical center and many vets in Sussex County still find themselves traveling to Wilmington for VA care.
One veteran told CoastTV that they were not available for an in person interview today because she was currently getting ready to head back to the VA in Wilmington to receive the services she needs that she can not get in Georgetown.
Delaware's congressional delegation says the new facility will expand primary care, increase operations and even provide specialty care amongst other things.
Brady is hopeful for the new building which would be 10 times the size of the current location.
"That would be great. That would mean that I could get more healthcare than I am getting. That would mean I could get more benefits than I'm currently sitting at," shared Brady.
While he is hopeful, Brady is still concerned that he will face the same issues he's been dealing with.
Brady says he is having a hard time getting in touch with the VA and having paperwork taken care of in a timely manner. He says this has made seeing other doctors hard for him.