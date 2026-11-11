REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Wednesday morning, veterans, locals and family members gathered at the Rehoboth Beach bandstand to honor those who served. The event was hosted by Veterans of Foreign War Post 7447.
Sharon Harris Leslie served in Kuwait and attended the event for the first time this year. Leslie said she felt a connection with everyone at the event. "That means a lot because that means that their heart is in the same place."
Dave Diefenderfer, Post 7447 Adjutant, says the hope of the event is to ensure every service member feels appreciated on this special day. "It's nice to be up and have people come out and thank thank the veterans for all the service that we've done. And it's all about family and service to the country." He explained.
After the event at the bandstand, guests were invited to it's post on State Road. Giving people another opportunity to connect with veterans and learn more about the organization over lunch.