WESTOVER, Md. — Somerset County Public Schools (SCPS) has implemented a new Virtual Day Instruction Plan for the 2024-2025 school year to ensure uninterrupted learning during inclement weather. The plan, approved by the county's Board of Education, allows students to attend classes online when severe weather prevents in-person learning.
SCPS says that, under the new system, students will receive four hours of synchronous, teacher-led instruction on school-issued laptops or tablets. The lessons will focus on core subjects such as math, English, science, and social studies. SCPS says teachers will also hold virtual office hours to support students.
“This year, we have already used two (2) of three (3) designated make-up inclement weather days due to school closures for flooding. Once we exhaust our third day, we will transition to virtual school days to keep students learning even when the weather doesn’t cooperate," said Superintendent Dr. Tasker-Mitchell in a statement. "We’re pleased to offer a flexible and safe option for our students that ensures educational consistency throughout the school year.”
According to the district, there are guidelines for virtual learning, including attendance monitoring and adherence to daily schedules. Further, SCPS says parents and guardians will be notified when the virtual day plan is activated through automated phone calls, emails and the SCPS website.
For more details on the plan, visit https://www.somerset.k12.md.us/page/virtual-day-instruction-plan.