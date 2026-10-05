DELAWARE - More than 1,200 volunteers removed over 3,800 pounds of trash from Delaware's beaches, wetlands and waterways during the state’s 39th annual Coastal Cleanup. This happened just a week before a nor’easter brought flooding and debris to the coast.
DNREC organized the Sept. 19 cleanup at more than 45 locations stretching from Fenwick Island to Battery Park.
Groups collected about 21,000 items during the three-hour event, roughly the same amount of trash collected in 2025 said DNREC.
"We had a great turnout for the annual cleanup this year, and it was so heartening to see and hear the enthusiasm from both longtime and first-time volunteers who gave their time to clean our state," said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson.
Cigarette butts, food wrappers and bottle caps were the three most common items collected, according to DNREC. Volunteers also found larger debris, including construction materials and a grill.
The cleanup became more important as a nor’easter hit the Delaware coast the following week. Thousands of pieces of litter had already been removed before storm surge and flooding could carry them farther into waterways and coastal areas.
“We were reminded how quickly conditions along our coast can change when a nor’easter flooded many of our beaches. I’m grateful to everyone who helped remove litter before that storm and to the DNREC employees and local partners who have worked tirelessly on our beaches since then," said Patterson.
The storm brought another wave of debris to the coast, including pier pilings, construction materials and signs. DNREC crews have been clearing that material as part of continuing recovery work.
Data gathered during the cleanup helps DNREC track what is washing up along Delaware’s shores and guide efforts to reduce litter. The information is also submitted to the International Ocean Conservancy’s Coastal Cleanup database, allowing Delaware’s results to contribute to broader data about ocean and waterway pollution, said DNREC.
DNREC also plans to update its website with a results dashboard and information about next year’s cleanup and volunteer registration when those details are available.