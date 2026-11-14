REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Community members gathered in Rehoboth Beach Saturday to take steps toward ending Alzheimer's disease.
The Southern Delaware Walk to End Alzheimer's took place Saturday at Grove Park, bringing together participants, families, caregivers and supporters to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
The event featured the Alzheimer's Association's Promise Garden ceremony, where participants carry different colored flowers representing their personal connections to Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
The colors recognize people living with the disease, caregivers, those who have lost loved ones, supporters and children representing hope for a future without Alzheimer's.
The walk served as a safe space for caregivers to connect with each other. Asked Mittelmeier, Walk Manager, says they are often overlooked. "People don't always think about them, but it's really hard on them because they're unpaid. Normally, they're trying to take care of them at home. There's almost 30,000 of those people living in our state, and we want to do everything we can to support them and their loved ones."
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is part of a nationwide effort organized by the Alzheimer's Association to support families affected by the disease and advance research toward better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.