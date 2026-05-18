ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority is urging drivers to plan ahead for heavy Memorial Day weekend travel, especially at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, where more than 335,000 cars are expected to cross between Friday, May 22, and Memorial Day Monday, May 25.
The MDTA released recommended travel times to help drivers avoid the worst congestion on the Bay Bridge and along the U.S. 50 corridor.
The best eastbound travel times include:
Thursday, May 21: Before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
Friday, May 22: Before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 23: Before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 24: Before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Memorial Day Monday, May 25: Before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26: Before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
The best westbound travel times include:
Thursday, May 21: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Friday, May 22: Before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 23: Before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 24: Before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Memorial Day Monday, May 25: Before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26: Before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Weather and traffic permitting, two-way traffic operations may be used on the bridge to reduce delays for eastbound drivers. The MDTA said operations could be limited due to weather, visibility or traffic conditions.
Drivers are being reminded to obey overhead lane signals approaching and crossing the bridge. A red X means a lane is closed, while a green arrow indicates the lane is open for travel. Police enforcement will continue for drivers who ignore lane-use signals.
The MDTA Police and emergency response teams will have additional patrols during the holiday weekend to respond to crashes, disabled cars and dangerous driving. Drivers who need roadside assistance can call #77, while emergencies should be reported to 911.
Real-time Bay Bridge traffic information is available at Baybridge.com or by calling 1-877-BAYSPAN.