Warfield Memorial Golf Tournament Scheduled for Sept. 18 at Ocean City Golf Club.

BERLIN, Md. - The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation announced the 2025 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament will be held Sept. 18 at Ocean City Golf Club, rain or shine.
The event, played in a scramble format, will feature nine holes on both the Newport Bay and Seaside courses. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Last year’s tournament raised $135,000 for healthcare services and programs for the community hospital.
Entry includes cart and greens fees, lunch, snacks and beverages, and an awards reception. A raffle with a $2,500 grand prize is also open to the public. Tickets and team reservations are available through Sept. 11.
Tournament co-chairs are Max Hutsell and Jordan MacWha. The Carousel Group returns as title sponsor for the 26th consecutive year.