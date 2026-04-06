DELMARVA - Wawa is recalling several bottled beverages sold in Delaware and four other Mid-Atlantic states because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
The recall affects 16-ounce bottles of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Diet Lemonade and Fruit Punch distributed to stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Affected distribution includes 123 stores across five states for Iced Tea Lemon, eight stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for Iced Tea Diet Lemon, 12 stores in Delaware and New Jersey for Diet Lemonade, and 53 stores across five states for Fruit Punch.
Wawa said the products have been removed from store shelves, including Delaware stores, and no other beverages or locations are affected. Consumers with milk allergies could face serious or life-threatening reactions if the products are consumed. No illnesses have been reported.
The company said the recall resulted from a temporary equipment issue that has since been corrected. Customers who purchased the drinks are urged to discard them and contact Wawa for a refund.
Wawa said its “primary concern is always for the health and safety of our customers and associates” and that the recall was made out of an abundance of caution.