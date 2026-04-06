Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 28 and 31 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 29 and 31 degrees and frost development possible. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&