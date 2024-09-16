Roadwork

SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury Department of Field Operations has closed the westbound lane of a 75-foot section of Isabella Street between Mill and Lake Streets for necessary road repairs. The closure, which began on Monday, Sept. 16, is expected to last into next week to ensure the repairs are completed safely.

While the road remains open to two-way traffic, motorists traveling westbound are urged to exercise caution and yield to oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane. The affected area is marked with cones to direct traffic safely through the work zone.

