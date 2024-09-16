SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury Department of Field Operations has closed the westbound lane of a 75-foot section of Isabella Street between Mill and Lake Streets for necessary road repairs. The closure, which began on Monday, Sept. 16, is expected to last into next week to ensure the repairs are completed safely.
Westbound Lane on Isabella Street closed for road repairs
- Torie Seagraves
Torie Seagraves
Reporter
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.
