REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People in Rehoboth Beach spent the day digging out in the aftermath of a blizzard.
Rehoboth Beach ranked top on the list for most snowfall in Sussex County, coming in at 19.5 inches.
Anne Taylor was shoveling for hours.
"I feel like you can compare this to the blizzard of 96. We're from the Philly area, so everyone always talks about that there. And this is like the blizzard of 96," said Taylor.
Alex Dominguez, who was shoveling in the city, agreed.
"I'm sure a lot of people aren't happy with it. We've never seen this much here. It's, kind of mind boggling because we're so close to the ocean. You would think it would warm up and melt some snow, but not really," said Dominguez.
Not everyone was shoveling away. T.R. Marshall was out surfing in ocean.
"I've lived here my entire life. I've been surfing in the winter time for the last 4 or 5 years, and, this is definitely by far the coldest water that I've been in."
During the height of the storm, the surf was very rough with waves coming up to the dune line.
"This is definitely, stupid and crazy, but it's a calculated risk," said Marshall.
Trees and branches down were the scene on many streets with lots of people without power.
Sam Zois, who lives on Sussex Street, says his house was 29 degrees.
"I'm just going to make a path and start my car up so I can charge our phones. So if it gets colder, we're going to sleep in the car," said Zois.