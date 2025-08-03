DELAWARE - Delaware DNREC is partnering with the White Clay Fly Fishers club to host a course to teach anyone interested in fly fishing. The program consists of two separate three-hour long sessions on Saturday, Sept. 20 and 27.
The sessions are free with a capacity of 20 participants. Necessary equipment for participants will be provided by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. They will be held at the Aquatic Resources Education Center starting at 9:30 a.m.
Advanced registration is required to be a part of the program. Interested parties can sign up by sending a email with the subject "Fly-fishing Course Registration". The body of the email should include the number of participants and their names.
People wanting to sign up for the course must have a current Delaware fishing license and a Delaware Fisherman Information Network number.