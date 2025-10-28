OCEAN CITY, Md. — The White Marlin Open, the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament, will see a major change in 2026 — extending its format to allow participants to fish three out of six days, rather than the traditional three out of five.
The 53rd annual tournament is set for Monday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, with registration taking place Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 at Harbour Island Marina in Ocean City.
Tournament organizers say the new schedule — which adds Saturday as an optional fishing day — is a direct response to unpredictable offshore weather patterns that have caused last-minute adjustments in recent years.
“Unpredictable weather patterns have made it increasingly difficult for teams to plan their fishing days,” said Madelyne Motsko, tournament director. “By extending the window to six days, we’re giving every crew a better chance to compete under fair and favorable conditions."
Under the updated format, teams will still choose three fishing days, but now from a broader six-day window, offering greater flexibility to align with offshore conditions.
The White Marlin Open draws hundreds of boats and anglers from around the world, competing for millions in prize money and the prestige of landing a record-breaking catch off the Maryland coast.