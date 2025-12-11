SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County has received a $95,000 federal grant to begin runway improvements at the Salisbury–Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, County Executive Julie Giordano announced Thursday.
The funding, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration for fiscal year 2026, will support design work for Phase 1 of a rehabilitation project on Runway 14/32. The project focuses on repairing 1,200 feet of the existing paved runway.
The grant was awarded to Wicomico County and shared with the office of U.S. Representative Andy Harris, who has supported the project at the federal level.
“Our airport is one of the most important economic engines on the Eastern Shore,” said Giordano. “Securing federal funding for this project is a major step forward in maintaining our infrastructure, improving safety, and supporting the continued growth of SBY. We are grateful for the FAA’s investment and for the ongoing support from Congressman Andy Harris.”
Giordano said the runway improvements are part of the county’s long-term goals to strengthening airport operations, supporting commercial and general aviation users and advancing regional transportation needs.