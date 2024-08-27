WGP Booth from 2023

Wicomico Goes Purple both from 2023. (Wicomico Goes Purple Facebook)

SALISBURY Md.- Wicomico Goes Purple is kicking off year six of their substance misuse awareness campaign with its first event on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shorebirds game. The group says the goal of this campaign is to educate the community on the dangers of substance misuse. WGP will have local resources available for those struggling at the event.

Other campaign events will take place throughout the month of September, which is National Recovery Month:

  • Shatter the stigma walk
    • Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Wor-Wic Community College
    • Dress for Success clothing drive
    • Now through Sept. 18
  • Wicomico Goes Purple and Worcester Goes Purple Toiletry Drive
    • Throughout the month of September

If you cannot make it to any of the events WGP encourages everyone to wear purple to show support. 