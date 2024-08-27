SALISBURY Md.- Wicomico Goes Purple is kicking off year six of their substance misuse awareness campaign with its first event on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shorebirds game. The group says the goal of this campaign is to educate the community on the dangers of substance misuse. WGP will have local resources available for those struggling at the event.
Other campaign events will take place throughout the month of September, which is National Recovery Month:
- Shatter the stigma walk
Dress for Success clothing drive
- Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Wor-Wic Community College
- Now through Sept. 18
- Wicomico Goes Purple and Worcester Goes Purple Toiletry Drive
- Throughout the month of September
If you cannot make it to any of the events WGP encourages everyone to wear purple to show support.