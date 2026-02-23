Weather Alert

...Black Ice Will Develop on Area Roads Tonight... With a fresh snowpack and cold air advection behind the departing storm, a cold night is on tap for the region with lows bottoming out in the teens to low 20s. There may be some areas where winds can become light enough for radiational cooling, and then even colder temperatures are possible. These cold temperatures will allow for any standing water to freeze, especially on untreated roadways. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery.