DELMARVA - Delmarva Power crews are continuing restoration efforts after Winter Storm Hernando brought heavy, wet snow and wind gusts exceeding 55 mph, knocking down trees and damaging parts of the energy grid across Delaware and Maryland.
More than 77,000 Delmarva Power customers experienced service interruptions during the storm. As of 2 p.m., about 27,000 customers remain without electricity, with nearly 65 percent of affected customers restored. The hardest-hit areas include Sussex County in Delaware and Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in Maryland.
The company said damage assessment is ongoing.
"Unfortunately, at this time we cannot provide estimated restoration times due to the extent of damage and the need for additional damage assessment," said Delmarva Power in a release. "Crews will continue to update estimated restoration times as additional damage is assessed, and work is performed."
Delmarva Power’s Emergency Response Organization remains activated. Over 100 local and out-of-state contractors and field personnel are working to restore service. An additional 100 contract workers from Indiana, Alabama and New Jersey are expected to arrive within 18 hours to assist with restoration efforts.
The company said crews and contractors will work around the clock for several days due to what it described as a historic weather event.
Delmarva Power is urging customers to report outages and downed wires. The company advised people to stay away from downed wires and assume any wire on the ground is energized.
Customers can report outages or downed wires by calling 1-800-898-8042, using the Delmarva Power mobile app or visiting delmarva.com/Storm. Customers may also text “Out” to 67972 after first texting “ADD OUTAGE” to sign up for the service.
