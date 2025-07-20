MILTON, Del. - The Women's Club of Milton is hosting a summer food drive to directly support the Milton Food Pantry. Items must be new, unexpired and non-perishable food items.
The "neighbors helping neighbors" drive is happening from July 23 through July 30 with donation drop off locations across Milton. A specific list of addresses can be found on the Chamber of Commerce social media.
The food pantry is entirely volunteer run and opens from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Monday, except the fifth Monday of the month. The Milton Chamber of Commerce said the food pantry served over 17,000 people in 2024.
In January, the Milton Food Pantry announced they would have to limit the districts they serve due to a sharp increase in clients. People living outside of Ellendale, Georgetown, Harbeson, Lewes, Lincoln and Milford can find a list of pantries operating closer to them on the Milton Pantry website.