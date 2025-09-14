WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council announced they awarded $17,150 through its Community Arts Development Grants program to nine art projects and events organized by local nonprofit organizations.
Some of the art projects and events included are:
Art League of Ocean City - Kids Paint OC 2025
Berlin Heritage Foundation - Year Community Events 2025-2026
Friends of Assateague State Park - Ballet on the Beach Dance Festival
According to WCAC, the grant program is designed to help local nonprofit, community-based organizations produce and present arts activities that engage with the Worcester County communities. Funding for the program is provided by the Maryland State Arts Council.
In the last ten years, WCAC says it has awarded approximately $500,000 in grants to support quality art initiatives. The funding supports a wide range of creative and innovative projects that demonstrate artistic excellence and benefit the community.
WCAC says the grant projects are evaluated based on the overall cultural quality, community outreach, public impact, and financial and administrative merit.
The next deadline to apply for Community Arts Development Grants is Oct. 15.