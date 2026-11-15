the exterior of the arts council buidling

The juried exhibition features miniature works by professional and emerging artists and will remain on display in Berlin through Dec. 31. (Worcester County Art Council) 

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is inviting the public to explore its annual juried exhibition, Small Treasures, featuring miniature artwork by professional and emerging artists.

The exhibition is on display at the Worcester County Arts Council Gallery through Dec. 31. It includes a variety of styles and mediums, from landscapes and portraits to still lifes, abstract works and three-dimensional pieces.

According to the WCAC an opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., with an awards presentation at 5 p.m. The event gives visitors a chance to meet participating artists and view the collection.

The arts council says that all artwork is available for purchase, with proceeds supporting local and regional artists. Admission is free.

According to the council, the gallery is located at 6 Jefferson St. in Berlin and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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