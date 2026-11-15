WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is inviting the public to explore its annual juried exhibition, Small Treasures, featuring miniature artwork by professional and emerging artists.
The exhibition is on display at the Worcester County Arts Council Gallery through Dec. 31. It includes a variety of styles and mediums, from landscapes and portraits to still lifes, abstract works and three-dimensional pieces.
According to the WCAC an opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., with an awards presentation at 5 p.m. The event gives visitors a chance to meet participating artists and view the collection.
The arts council says that all artwork is available for purchase, with proceeds supporting local and regional artists. Admission is free.
According to the council, the gallery is located at 6 Jefferson St. in Berlin and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.