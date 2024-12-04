SNOW HILL, Md. — The Worcester County Commissioners have elected Commissioner Theodore J. Elder as president and Commissioner Eric J. Fiori as vice president of the board during their Dec. 3 meeting.
Elder, representing the Western District (District Four), has been a commissioner since 2014 and is serving his third term. He previously served as vice president from 2017-2018 and again from 2019-2022. Elder is a voting member of the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and a member of the Health Planning Advisory Council.
“I look forward to serving Worcester County in my new position,” Elder said. “I hope to build on the success of my predecessors and continue to make Worcester County the premier place to live, work, and do business.”
Elder, a former Worcester County bus contractor for 30 years, retired in 2019. He also served as president of the Bus Contractor’s Association for 20 consecutive terms and is a longtime business owner. Elder resides in Whaleyville and has three children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and another on the way.
Fiori, representing the Sinepuxent District (District Three), was first elected to the board in 2022. He also serves on the County Water and Sewer Advisory Board and the Tri-County Council.
With more than 25 years of entrepreneurial experience, Fiori founded Bayside Jet Drive in Ocean City in 2001, expanding to dealerships in Berlin, Md., and Ocean View, Del. He is a partner in Forgotten Fifty Distilling and Restaurant in Berlin. Fiori focuses on economic growth and job creation, leveraging his background in business, construction, and local regulations.
Fiori and his wife, Mendy, a teacher at Ocean City Elementary School, live in West Ocean City with their three children who attend Worcester County Public Schools.
Elder and Fiori say they are committed to fostering growth and prosperity for Worcester County residents.