Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.