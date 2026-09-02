SNOW HILL, Md. - Two proposed solar projects could transform roughly 53 acres of open land near Snow Hill, bringing more than 22,000 solar panels to properties along Worcester Highway.
The projects, known as Woodside Solar and Snow Solar, are at different stages of the state review process. Worcester County leaders say Snow Solar has received state approval, while Woodside Solar is still going through the process, according to Worcester County officials.
Woodside Solar is proposed for about 23 acres near Woodside Lane. Plans call for 10,665 solar panels at the site.
Farther north, Snow Solar is proposed near Timmons Road. That project would place 12,160 solar panels on more than 30 acres.
Together, the projects would account for about 53 acres and more than 22,800 solar panels.
According to county documents, neither project would require forest clearing. The proposed solar systems would also connect to nearby utility infrastructure.
The proposals are drawing mixed reactions from people in the area.
Casey Molnar acknowledged concerns about the aging electrical grid but said she hopes the projects could ultimately benefit people in the community.
“I see it being a really good thing for us,” Molnar says. “This would be great if, you know, it was being shared with people that really need it,” Molnar said. “We have a big population around here that really could use that.”
However, not everyone in Snow Hill believes solar development is the best use of the properties.
“I think solar farms are a waste of space, and a waste of just opportunity,” Jordan Scott says.
Scott shared concerns that the projects would provide relatively few permanent jobs once construction is complete and believes other forms of development could offer greater long-term economic benefits.
“Yeah, you're going to get a bunch of jobs once you're building it, but as soon as that thing's built, it's there and you just need a couple guys to go around and maintain stuff and keep stuff working,” Scott tells CoastTV. “Whereas, say you built just like even a normal power plant itself, you would just create more jobs because you need more people on hand.”
Because of the size of the proposed projects, Worcester County officials say they are subject to review by the Maryland Public Service Commission, which evaluates utility-scale energy projects as part of the state's approval process.
CoastTV News reached out to the developers of both projects for additional details but did not receive responses.