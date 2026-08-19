Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 605 UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 604. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE'S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER SALEM IN PENNSYLVANIA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTIC CITY, CAMDEN, CENTREVILLE, CHERRY HILL, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DEPTFORD, DOVER, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, GEORGETOWN, GLASSBORO, HAMMONTON, MEDIA, MILLVILLE, MOORESTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NORRISTOWN, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, PHILADELPHIA, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON.