WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County Public Schools has added two leaders to its central office team. The Board of Education approved Melarie Brown as coordinator of professional learning and talent development and Nicholas Genovesi as coordinator of instruction for digital learning, computer science and technology education.
The appointments were announced Aug. 18 and took effect immediately.
According to Worcester County Public Schools, Brown is returning to the agency after working at Wor-Wic Community College as disability support services and innovation grant administrator. She managed a federal grant, worked with community partners, reviewed program results and handled project resources and reporting. She also supported professional development and training programs.
Before joining Wor-Wic, Brown spent six years with Worcester County Public Schools. She worked as a community school liaison at Snow Hill Middle School during the 2024-25 school year and taught kindergarten at Showell Elementary School from 2019 through 2024.
Worcester County Public Schools says Brown earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2024. Her research examined elementary teachers' views of leadership practices and how those practices affect employee morale.
Genovesi moves into his new position after six years as Worcester County Public Schools' district coach of instructional technology and innovation. He has more than 15 years of experience in education.
In his previous role, Genovesi helped lead the school system's work on technology purchases and management, development and implementation of its Technology Strategic Plan, instructional technology coaching and professional learning for educators.
He previously taught English at Stephen Decatur Middle School and Pocomoke High School. Genovesi is an Apple Distinguished Educator and Apple Learning Coach and has taken part in Salisbury University's Academy for Leadership in Education.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Annette Wallace said the two new leaders bring experience that matches the school system's current needs.
“We are excited to welcome Nick and Melarie into these important leadership roles,” Wallace said. “Both bring a strong understanding of teaching and learning along with experiences that align incredibly well with the work ahead. Nick has already been instrumental in advancing technology and digital learning across our school system, and Melarie brings a unique combination of classroom experience, leadership development and a deep understanding of how we support and grow our people. I look forward to seeing the impact they will make for our students and staff across Worcester County.”
The appointments place Brown in charge of professional learning and talent development, while Genovesi will oversee instruction in digital learning, computer science, and technology education.