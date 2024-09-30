Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas along back bays and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal flooding with this round is occuring primarily on back bays including Little Assawoman Bay, Rehoboth Bay, and Indian River Inlet. Widespread minor coastal flooding is not expected on the Atlantic coast with the upcoming high tide on Tuesday morning. Additional tidal flooding is possible with the high tide Tuesday evening, but very uncertain at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. &&