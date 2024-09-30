WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Getting a one-day liquor permit for events in Worcester County is about to become simpler and more convenient, as officials announced the transition to an online application process last week.
The Worcester County Development Review and Permitting department stated that the new system aims to reduce the hassle traditionally associated with obtaining these permits. Previously, organizers were required to visit the Worcester County Government Center in Snow Hill to pick up their permits, a process that some found time consuming.
Local residents Ann and Thomas Burke welcomed the change.
“It’s good for business,” Ann Burke said, emphasizing the benefits of a more streamlined process. Thomas Burke added, “It helps if you can make the process a little bit easier for them. And so I think that the idea of doing that online is certainly up with the times.”
Matthew Laick, Deputy Director of Permitting, expressed optimism about the new system, stating, “We’re here to serve the public. We want to get the non-profits out there, and we want everybody to have a good time here.”
Feedback on the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, indicating a strong community interest in making events more accessible.
Organizers are reminded to submit their applications for one-day liquor permits at least 30 days prior to their events for approval.