Worcester County to offer free Christmas tree drop-off through Jan. 31

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD. - Worcester County’s Solid Waste Division will offer free Christmas tree drop-off from Dec. 26, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, according to Worcester County Government.
Residents can bring trees at no cost to the Central Landfill in Newark or the Berlin, Pocomoke and Snow Hill Homeowners Convenience Centers.
Businesses and organizations that sold trees are not permitted to use the convenience centers but may take trees to the Central Landfill, where standard tipping fees apply.
All collected trees will be ground into mulch for use at the landfill.