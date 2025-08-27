NEWARK, Md. - Worcester County Public Schools outperformed every school system in Maryland in both English/Language Arts and mathematics, according to new statewide performance data released Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education.
The results, presented by State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright during a State Board of Education meeting, showed steady statewide progress in student performance on spring 2025 assessments. Worcester County, however, stood out well above the state averages.
“We are proud to celebrate our students, educators, and families for leading the state in both English/Language Arts and Mathematics,” Worcester Superintendent Dr. Annette Wallace said. “These results are a testament to the incredible dedication within our schools, but we know our work is not finished until every single child reaches proficiency.”
In English/Language Arts, 68.5 percent of Worcester students scored proficient or higher, nearly 18 points above the statewide average of 50.8 percent. Seventh grade proficiency rose across the county, with Pocomoke Middle School reporting an 8.5-point gain compared to last year.
Mathematics saw a particularly sharp divide. Statewide, just 26.5 percent of Maryland students reached proficiency, while Worcester County students scored 47.7 percent proficient, more than 21 points higher.
The county also posted an eight-point increase in math scores from 2024. Middle school students led the way: Snow Hill Middle School reported a 10.5-point jump in seventh-grade math and a 20-point surge among eighth graders.