GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sunday marked a solemn day in Sussex County as the community gathered to honor the memory of Georgetown Police Officer Chad Spicer. Spicer was tragically killed in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 2009. Every year on the anniversary of his death, a wreath laying ceremony is held in his honor at Georgetown Circle, where a memorial stands as a lasting tribute to his service. Each year, local police departments, along with members of the community, come together to remember Spicer's sacrifice.
This year's ceremony held special significance as the memorial had been struck by a drunk driver in November. This is just one of many crashes that have plagued Georgetown Circle. Recently, Georgetown has formed an advisory committee to tackle safety at the circle to prevent more crashes. Despite this setback, the community's dedication to preserving Spicer's memory remains. The ongoing efforts to restore the memorial ensure that Officer Spicer's legacy continues to be honored for years to come.