DOVER, Del.- Dover Motor Speedway will host the only Delaware stop on the annual Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington on Thursday, Dec. 11.
The multi-state convoy honors U.S. veterans by delivering wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 13.
The convoy, which began in Maine on Dec. 6, includes tractor-trailers carrying wreaths, Patriot Guard Riders, veterans, Gold Star families, first responders and supporters. At Dover Motor Speedway, participants will gather at the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza for a public remembrance ceremony.
The schedule for Thursday, Dec. 11, is as follows:
3:15 p.m. — Convoy arrives via Leipsic Road, featuring about 60 vehicles including 13 tractor-trailers and 15 passenger vans.
3:45 p.m. — Free remembrance ceremony begins at the Monster Monument. The hour-long program will include wreath presentations, patriotic performances, musical tributes, special speakers, representatives from Dover Air Force Base, and a C-5 Galaxy flyover.
5:15 p.m. — Convoy departs for Arlington National Cemetery.
CoastTV's Matt Pencek will emcee the ceremony.
Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization, began 33 years ago as a single truck delivering 5,000 wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery. Today, millions of volunteers participate in wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 5,500 locations nationwide.
The organization’s mission is to Remember, Honor, and Teach through community outreach, education programs, and annual wreath-laying ceremonies.