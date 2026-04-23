LEWES, Del. - The YMCA of Delaware has announced the launch of YMCA Camp Lewes, a new summer day camp designed to serve families across Sussex County.
The camp will run June 21 through Aug. 14, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lewes Elementary School. A half-day option from noon to 4 p.m. will also be offered.
The addition builds on strong community response to the recent launch of Camp Millsboro and reflects growing demand for expanded summer programming in the region.
“The response to Camp Millsboro made one thing clear: Families in this region need more options,” said LoriKay Paden, Community Vice President & Executive Director of the Sussex Family YMCA. “YMCA Camp Lewes is a direct reflection of that need, and our commitment to ensure every child has a place to learn, grow, and belong during the summer months.”
YMCA officials say the expansion is part of an effort to address a regional shortage of affordable, high-quality summer childcare. Camps are designed to provide structured, screen-free environments where children can stay active, build friendships and engage in hands-on learning, while also supporting working families with consistent care.
“Access to summer programming is not just a convenience; it’s a critical community need. When families cannot find reliable childcare, it can impact employment, economic stability, and long-term opportunities for both parents and children. At the same time, children without access to enriching summer experiences are more likely to experience learning loss and widening opportunity gaps,” said Georganne Buccine, vice president of youth development for the YMCA of Delaware.
Camp activities will include outdoor play, arts and crafts and team-building programs focused on youth development and healthy living.
Financial assistance is available through the YMCA’s Open Doors program. Registration is now open.