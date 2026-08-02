LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will offer several free public programs in Sussex County throughout August as part of the state's ongoing America 250 commemorations.
At the Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes, the "Loyalist on the Lawn" series will take place Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, featuring costumed historian Mark Wilson portraying a Loyal American Regiment officer and demonstrating how Delaware Loyalists prepared supplies and armaments during the American Revolution.
The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs says the museum will also host guided walks to the HMS DeBraak shipwreck exhibit at Cape Henlopen State Park on Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and Aug. 20. Participants will learn about the 18th century British warship, its crew and its sinking while viewing artifacts and a surviving section of the vessel's hull.
The programs are free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged for the DeBraak tours because space is limited, according to The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.
The statewide series also includes Revolutionary War-themed programs at the John Dickinson Plantation in Dover and the New Castle Court House Museum during August.