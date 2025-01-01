DELMARVA- Conditions will dry out, but it will be windy and cooler to start the new year. High temperatures will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees this afternoon, with winds gusting over 40 mph at times for New Year's Day. make sure to drive with caution and secure any outdoor objects.
Wednesday night expect mainly clear and cold conditions with lows in the 30s, but feeling colder with a stiff breeze.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. The weekend looks cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s as arctic air settles in.
We have a chance at the season's first accumulating snow on Monday. Some rain and sleet could be mixed in at times. Too soon to tell on accumulations, but enough perhaps to move around with a shovel.
We'll keep you posted!