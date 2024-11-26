DELMARVA - A dry travel day Wednesday, then a steady rain for Thanksgiving Day. Then the coldest air of the season starting this weekend.
The rest of Tuesday is looking dry, breezy, and mild with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the coast to lower 60s inland. Winds will gust to around 20 mph at times.
Tuesday night will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.
For the big travel day on Wednesday, skies will become mainly cloudy, but it should remain dry with cooler high temperatures in the 50s. Roads will be dry.
Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s.
For Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, all eyes are on a developing low-pressure system expected to approach the region during this time. Current guidance favors a northwestward track of the low, which would bring mainly rain to Delmarva. However, higher elevations in the southern Poconos and northwest New Jersey may see a mix of rain and snow. The system is forecast to move through quickly, limiting precipitation amounts, but additional details will become clearer as the event approaches. Snow will be confined to interior areas of the northeast. Highs will be in the 50s.
Thursday night expect clearing skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
For the big shopping day Friday, the sun returns, but it will be colder with highs only in the 40s to near 50.
Noticeably colder temperatures are expected for the weekend with highs only in the low to mid 40s, then 20s at night. The first hard freeze of the season is expected this weekend.