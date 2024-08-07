DELMARVA- Tropical moisture increasing the next few days, with a code red Friday for wind and rain with the remnants of Debby.
A front has stalled across Delmarva, increasing the threat for occasional showers and storms the rest of today and into Thursday, with tropical downpours from time to time. Watch for local flooding in heavier downpours. Highs in the low 80s both days due to cloud cover and increasing rain chances. Winds start to pick up later Thursday.
Tropical Storm Debby, off the South Carolina coast, will start to drift to the north and pass well to our west Friday. This situation will likely bring waves of tropical moisture and precipitation to our region from Friday into a part of Saturday. Winds will start to ramp up Friday with gusts of 30 to 40 mph inland areas, and close to 50 mph possible at the beaches.
Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s, with drier weather returning Saturday and especially Sunday.
Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates as the situation develops, especially regarding the impacts of Debby.