SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Early voting sites opened at 11 a.m. Friday, and throughout the day, lines wrapped around buildings and extended into parking lots at various locations across Sussex County.
Voters CoastTV spoke with said they hope early voting will encourage even more people to make their voices heard.
"I'm real pleased to have that opportunity. I think it gives so many more people the opportunity to vote, as opposed to putting it all in one day," said Randy Roberts, who went to the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center in Lewes.
Laura Wallace, who recently had foot surgery and wanted to avoid the challenges of Election Day, appreciated the chance to vote early at the Delaware Department of Elections Warehouse in Georgetown.
"I didn't want to have to worry about Election Day and all the worries of not being able to get my vote in because I know how important it is to vote," Wallace said.
Another voter, Christopher Mitten, shared similar sentiments about the importance of early voting.
"I think the early voting is a benefit. This turnout, I think, is going to be extremely large this year. It's going to be larger than the 2020 election," said Mitten, who went to the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro.
