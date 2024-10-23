DELAWARE - November 5th is election day this year but for those looking to beat the rush or those just excited to get their ballot into the box as soon as possible, there are early voting options in both Delaware and Maryland.
In Delaware, early voting runs from October 25th through November 3rd. From October 25th to October 29th polls are open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., the hours expand a bit from October 30th to November 3rd with the polls open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
If you are going to vote early you can vote at any of the open polling locations in the county you live in. If you are waiting until election day you can look up your specific polling location by clicking this link.
Sussex County early voting locations include:
- American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
- Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Suite 13, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 (between T–Mobile and Midway Café)
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
Kent County:
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
- Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952
New Castle County:
- Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
- Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
- Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St, Claymont, DE 19703
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark, DE 19711
- Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19802