Early Voting

Early voting stickers to be distributed (AP Photo).

MARYLAND -Early voting will close out the month of October in Maryland starting Thursday. People will be able to cast their ballot from 7 am to 8 pm from Oct. 24-31.

Eastern Shore locations include:

Worcester County

Roland E. Powell Convention Center

4001 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842

Wicomico County

First Baptist Church – Family Life and Cultural Center

528 Booth Street Salisbury MD 21801

Wicomico Youth and Civic Center

500 Glen Avenue Salisbury, MD 21804

Somerset County

Somerset County Technical High School

7994 Tawes Campus Drive Westover, MD 21871

Caroline County

Health and Public Services Building

403 S. Seventh Street, Room 112

Denton, MD 21629

Dorchester County

Dorchester Election Office

1000 Goodwill Avenue Cambridge, MD 21613

Kent County

Kent County Public Library

408 High Street

Chestertown, MD 21620

Queen Anne's County

County Office Building, Conference Room 110

Vincit Street

Centreville, MD 21617

Kent Island Fire Department

1610 Main Street Chester, MD 21619

Talbot County

Easton Fire Hall

315 Aurora Park Drive

Easton, MD 21601

