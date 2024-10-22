MARYLAND -Early voting will close out the month of October in Maryland starting Thursday. People will be able to cast their ballot from 7 am to 8 pm from Oct. 24-31.
Eastern Shore locations include:
Worcester County
Roland E. Powell Convention Center
4001 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
Wicomico County
First Baptist Church – Family Life and Cultural Center
528 Booth Street Salisbury MD 21801
Wicomico Youth and Civic Center
500 Glen Avenue Salisbury, MD 21804
Somerset County
Somerset County Technical High School
7994 Tawes Campus Drive Westover, MD 21871
Caroline County
Health and Public Services Building
403 S. Seventh Street, Room 112
Denton, MD 21629
Dorchester County
Dorchester Election Office
1000 Goodwill Avenue Cambridge, MD 21613
Kent County
Kent County Public Library
408 High Street
Chestertown, MD 21620
Queen Anne's County
County Office Building, Conference Room 110
Vincit Street
Centreville, MD 21617
Kent Island Fire Department
1610 Main Street Chester, MD 21619
Talbot County
Easton Fire Hall
315 Aurora Park Drive
Easton, MD 21601