GEORGETOWN, Del.- Two long-serving incumbents lost their bids for re-election in Sussex County's Republican primaries on Tuesday night.
Cynthia Green, the representative for District 2, and Mike Vincent, president of Sussex County Council, were both defeated by challengers. Currently, there are no democrats registered for either District 1 or District 2, meaning Tuesday's winners will be on Sussex County Council barring any unforeseen circumstances.
In District 1, incumbent Mike Vincent, who was first elected in 2008, lost to Matt Lloyd, who garnered nearly 58% of the vote. Lloyd, a Sussex County native and former U.S. Air Force combat controller, campaigned on growing the local economy and addressing affordable housing.
Green, who has represented Bridgeville, Ellendale, Greenwood, Lincoln, Milford, and Milton since 2020, lost to Steve McCarron. McCarron, a Bridgeville native and local businessman, ran on a platform of opposing tax increases, promoting affordable housing, and maintaining agriculture. McCarron has over 30 years of volunteer experience with the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company and owns several businesses, including an electrical contracting company and two restaurants.
In total, Green has served within the Sussex County GOP for 24 years. She is the second Republican woman to serve on the County Council and is currently the only woman on the council that is made up of five members.
With the defeat of both Green and Vincent, the makeup of the Sussex County Council is set to change significantly. Additionally, District Three incumbent, Republican Mark Schaeffer, faces an opponent in the general election from democrat and former Sussex Preservation Coalition president Jane Gruenebaum.