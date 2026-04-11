From transit changes in Ocean City to a major restaurant heading to auction in Rehoboth Beach, here’s a look at the top stories across Delmarva this week.
Monday: Ocean City officials are considering eliminating about a dozen bus stops they say are underutilized. Town leaders say the transit system would still maintain well over 100 stops, ensuring residents and visitors can continue to get around efficiently.
Tuesday: New, higher-quality and more protective tents have been installed at Tharros Village in Lewes, a designated area off Route 1 for people experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Mike Agnew said community members helped raise between $80,000 and $100,000 in recent months to fund the tents and additional resources.
Wednesday: Delaware is moving forward with plans to establish a medical school, drawing interest from several institutions. Thomas Jefferson University and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine are among those that have submitted bids. The proposals are part of a competitive process to bring a $94 million medical school to the First State.
Thursday: Worcester County residents are seeing higher water bills, driven by increased operational costs, new state testing requirements and ongoing maintenance at an aging water facility, according to county officials.
Friday: The Blue Moon restaurant in Rehoboth Beach is scheduled to be auctioned at a Sussex County sheriff’s sale on April 21. The listing includes two buildings, an apartment and five grandfathered apartment licenses. The business itself is also part of the sale.