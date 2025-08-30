Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Residual effects from Hurricane Erin continued to impact the coast. Beachgoers in Ocean City were only allowed in the water up to their knees. Professional surfers were the exception. Beach Patrol officials cited strong rip currents and a shortage of lifeguards as the reasons. According to Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin, the town was down from 90 lifeguard stands to just 30.
Tuesday: Homeowners in the Osprey Point community filed a lawsuit against NV Homes. Signs were also posted around the neighborhood comparing what residents say they were promised in the development with what they received. The lawsuit alleges NV Homes deceived homeowners and deprived them of millions of dollars.
Wednesday: CoastTV got a tour of the new Sussex Central High School, which is preparing to open for classes next week. The school features wider hallways, new smartboards and whiteboards in every classroom, and an entirely new building for students and staff.
Thursday: Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer vetoed two bills, going against a large segment of his Democratic Party. Senate Bill 75 would have limited county control over marijuana businesses, while Senate Bill 63 addressed construction companies and the classification and pay of workers.
Friday: The Indian River School District is seeking state approval for a $36 million Career and Technical Education Center at Indian River High School. If approved, the state would pay for 60% of the project.