DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer vetoed two bills passed by the General Assembly, citing concerns about "unintended consequences."
The governor vetoed Senate Bill 75, which dealt with zoning rules for retail cannabis. Meyer said he supports a safe and accessible recreational marijuana market but objected to the bill’s limits on local governments’ ability to regulate where dispensaries can operate. He said revenue-sharing with counties should be part of the discussion.
“I support building a well-regulated, adult-use cannabis market that works statewide. The way to do that is to work with our counties as partners, not by stripping communities of their voice in where these stores belong,” Meyer said.
The decision sparked pushback from Sen. Trey Paradee, who sponsored SB 75. Paradee accused Meyer of going back on an agreement to let the measure become law and said the veto could leave Sussex County without cannabis retail stores.
“With the stroke of his veto pen, Matt Meyer has single-handedly destroyed any hope for a competitive recreational marijuana market,” Paradee said in a statement. “Matt’s decision will do irreparable harm to dozens of small business owners, who successfully won the lottery to open retail marijuana stores and grow facilities."
Meyer also rejected Senate Bill 63, which sponsors say aimed to strengthen wage enforcement in the construction industry. Meyer said the bill could harm small and minority-owned businesses without solving the root issues of wage theft. He directed the state Department of Labor to work with workers, employers and advocates to propose changes by the end of 2025.
“Every Delawarean deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work,” Meyer said in his veto message. “But SB 63 risks making good actors responsible for the wrongs of others and could raise costs and reduce opportunity for small contractors and nonprofits.”
The General Assembly could attempt to override the vetoes when lawmakers return to session.