OCEAN CITY, Md. — Bryan Ventura woke up at 5 a.m. Monday and drove three hours to Ocean City for a day at the beach. But when he arrived, he was disappointed to learn he couldn’t go far into the water.
“The lifeguards just kept stopping us from trying to go deeper into the water,” Ventura said. “I was pretty bummed out when I wasn’t able to go that deep in.”
According to the Ocean City Beach Patrol, strong rip currents remain a concern, keeping swimming restrictions in place along the shoreline. On Sunday, beachgoers were limited to the water up to their ankles. By Monday, the limit was extended to the knees — with the exception of professional surfers.
“The policies we put in place are really to try to keep everyone safe,” said Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin.
Vacationer Vincent Conti shared the same frustration.
“I just wanted to experience getting hit by the waves,” Conti said. “And I got called back when the water was up to my waist.”
Along with strong rip currents, the Beach Patrol is also facing a staffing shortage. Arbin said last week the patrol had 90 lifeguard stands staffed, but that number has since dropped to about 30 as many lifeguards return to college.
“The guards are getting further and further apart, which makes it more difficult,” Arbin said.
Ventura hopes the restrictions will be lifted by the next time he makes the early-morning trip to the resort town. The Ocean City Beach Patrol will continue to monitor surf conditions.