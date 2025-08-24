OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol is continuing swimming restrictions along the shoreline as rough surf from Hurricane Erin keeps rip currents strong.
Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said lifeguards rescued three people Friday after they were pulled into a rip current, stressing how dangerous the water remains.
“Had they gone swimming before we went on duty or after we got off duty, the headline would have been three die in Ocean City surf,” Arbin said.
Arbin said that because of lingering conditions from the hurricane, swimmers are still being limited to ankle-deep water. Only professional surfers are permitted farther out.
“Friday, yesterday and again today, we’re restricting swimming to basically ankle deep,” he said.
Vacationer Mike Ouimette said the rules are reasonable given the conditions. “The riptide still feels pretty strong, so I think it’s a smart idea,” Ouimette said. “Not everybody is a strong swimmer, and some people don’t know how to swim when they’re dealing with riptide.”
But some beachgoers have ignored lifeguard warnings. One guard said it has been difficult enforcing the restrictions, with whistles blown so often that people have started to disregard them.
Arbin said people who refuse to listen could face fines. “We just want people to comply so that they are safe,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t understand it.”
The Ocean City Beach Patrol said restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.