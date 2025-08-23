BETHANY BEACH, Del. — As the sun returns to the Delmarva coastline, the aftermath of Hurricane Erin is still being felt from Rehoboth Beach to Chincoteague. Beach erosion, high water and widespread sand deposits are keeping cleanup crews busy — and many popular beaches closed at least in part.

In Bethany Beach, the ocean water surged past the shoreline, reaching the dunes and flooding walkways. Heavy equipment was brought in to remove sand from key access points as lifeguards kept people behind barriers. Two buoys were placed to keep visitors on the boardwalk and off the sand, though plenty of curious onlookers came to see the storm’s impact for themselves.

ir inlet.jpg

The dunes held up at the Indian River Inlet but did suffer erosion

Bethany’s main roadways briefly became waterways, with water creeping into driveways. Meanwhile, at the Indian River Inlet, recently restored dunes largely held up, but a wide layer of sand now covers much of the area after being eroded by waves.

fenwick.jpg

Bayside flooding hit Fenwick Island
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Further south in Fenwick Island, floodwaters from the bay are still covering parts of the town. Streets remain difficult to navigate, with some cars pushing through standing water as the tide slowly recedes.

Ocean City also saw heavy beach erosion. In many places, beachgoers are now forced to gather right against the dune line. At the Inlet, public works crews are removing sand from the parking lot and repairing a damaged beach walkway.

In Assateague, work crews were spotted clearing sand from roadways and trails under a continuing red flag warning, keeping swimmers out of the water. Maryland’s wild ponies appeared undisturbed, roaming the beaches as surfers took advantage of the large waves left behind.

As another August weekend approaches, the long-term impacts of storms like Erin serve as a reminder that Mother Nature ultimately controls the future of the coast.

Tags

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you