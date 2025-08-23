OCEAN CITY, Md. - Three young swimmers were rescued from a rip current off the coast of Ocean City on Friday after being swept into deeper water between guarded beach areas, according to Beach Patrol officials.
"Yesterday could have ended in tragedy, but thanks to the quick, professional response of our lifeguards, lives were saved," Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said in a statement.
Ocean access had been restricted to ankle depth on both Friday and Saturday due to hazardous conditions. Despite the restrictions, the three girls entered the water between lifeguard stands.
Arbin emphasized the importance of following safety guidelines and listening to lifeguards, warning that timing was critical.
The dangerous surf comes as Hurricane Erin churns off the coast of the Delmarva Peninsula, increasing the risk of rip currents and rough conditions.