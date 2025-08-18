DELMARVA - Swimming is currently not allowed at several beaches across Delmarva, including Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick Island, Assateague State Park and more, after red flag warnings were issued Monday due to dangerous surf and rip currents.
In Dewey Beach, lifeguards officially closed ocean access at 12:31 p.m. Aug. 18. The Town of Dewey Beach said in a Facebook post that the decision was due to “dangerous riptides and waves.” The beach remains open, but people are being urged not to enter the water.
Just north in Rehoboth Beach, swimming has also been banned said the city. Lifeguards are continuing to monitor surf conditions.
Maryland State Parks closed ocean access at Assateague State Park around 4 p.m. Monday. In a post, park officials cited dangerous surf as the reason for the closure.
By 7 p.m. Monday, the Town of Fenwick Island restricted ocean access as well, but closed the beach too Tuesday morning. A post on the town's Facebook page states, “guards will be monitoring conditions and will reopen the beach once the storm passes.” Power outages were also reported in the area.
Bethany Beach announced that swimming would be restricted beginning Tuesday morning. While the ocean remains off-limits, the beach is still open to visitors.
Farther south, Chincoteague Beach in Virginia is also impacted. Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne said there is currently a partial closure of the parking lot, which is expected to become a full closure if conditions worsen.
Ocean City joined the list of closures Tuesday morning, with lifeguards prohibiting swimming due to rough surf.
South Bethany announced Tuesday afternoon that ocean access is closed, but the beach will remain open for walking. The town says lifeguards are stationed at North 6th Street, South 2nd Street and Indian Street.
The widespread restrictions come as Hurricane Erin moves north in the Atlantic. While the storm is expected to stay offshore, CoastTV meteorologists say it is generating strong swells, dangerous rip currents and the potential for beach erosion across the region.